Rushmere Shopping Centre staff to receive WorldHost training to help provide excellent customer service

Rushmere Shopping Centre has invested in delivering a globally recognised customer service training scheme to ensure visitors are greeted with a warm welcome and a friendly smile every time.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Oct 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2023, 12:49 BST
The training for customer-facing staff will see an initial 15 team members joining an army of over one million service professionals accredited to the WorldHost standard. The new approach aims to empower staff to provide outstanding customer service and act as committed problem solvers at all times.

Following a successful initial investment, the WorldHost training will be rolled out to everyone working on the customer service desk and within the cleaning and security function of the busy retail complex.

The training will enable the centre’s hosts to help all sorts of different customers across a range of areas, from giving directions, to administering gift cards, advising shoppers on offers and even charging mobile phones.

Pictured at Rushmere Shopping Centre, from left: Anthony Kane – Security; Tomas Vaitiekus – Security and Customer Care Team Leader; Trudy Callaghan – Information Desk; Ian Gregory – Security; Alderman Margaret Tinsley – Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon; Celina De Freitas - Information Desk; Loura McQuillan – Cleaner; Katarzyna Szysler – Security; Brian Hynes - Facilities and Maintenance Team Leader; John McKenna – Security. Agnieszka Stepien- cleaner and Martin Walsh - Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager. Picture: supplied by Rushmere Shopping CentrePictured at Rushmere Shopping Centre, from left: Anthony Kane – Security; Tomas Vaitiekus – Security and Customer Care Team Leader; Trudy Callaghan – Information Desk; Ian Gregory – Security; Alderman Margaret Tinsley – Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon; Celina De Freitas - Information Desk; Loura McQuillan – Cleaner; Katarzyna Szysler – Security; Brian Hynes - Facilities and Maintenance Team Leader; John McKenna – Security. Agnieszka Stepien- cleaner and Martin Walsh - Rushmere Shopping Centre Manager. Picture: supplied by Rushmere Shopping Centre
Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere said: “This investment is set to further improve the service we deliver at Rushmere. At the heart of this initiative our aim is to ensure our visitors receive a warm welcome and a smile when they come to shop or dine with us.

"We are committed to empowering our teams to ensure they have everything they need to provide the best service to our customers.”

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Margaret Tinsley, said: “Congratulations on this extra investment which will certainly help make a visit to Rushmere even more enjoyable. With trained staff on the ground to help with any customer queries can only make for a better customer experience.”

