Ryan Speirs: police confirm name of fatal scrambler crash victim

Ryan Speirs (24) died following the road traffic collision in Magherafelt on Saturday (August 13).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed it had been reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash at the Castledawson Road area.

“Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.