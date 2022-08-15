Ryan Speirs: police confirm name of fatal scrambler crash victim

Police have officialy named the young man who died in a scrambler crash in Magherafelt at the weekend.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 15th August 2022, 8:04 am

Ryan Speirs (24) died following the road traffic collision in Magherafelt on Saturday (August 13).

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed it had been reported that a scrambler was involved in the crash at the Castledawson Road area.

“Ryan, who was the rider of the scrambler, was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of his injuries.”

Ryan Speirs

The Castledawson Road, which was closed between Pound Road and the Castledawson roundabout, re-opened following the collision.

Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dashcam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.

