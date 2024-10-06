Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Long-standing and popular Portadown business Yellow Door Deli Market is to close down later this month.

News that the Woodhouse Street cafe / deli is to close permanently came in a social media post by managing director Simon Dougan on Saturday evening.

He said the decision to close was being made “with extreme sadness and regret”. The final trading day will be Saturday, October 26.

Mr Dougan gave “soaring” costs as a reason.

SImon and Jilly Dougan of Yellow Door. Picture: Darren Kidd

"After 27 years of serving our loyal customers, many of whom have become very close friends, we must say a final goodbye,” he said.

"The deli is a large premises and with that comes large overheads. We have tried to reinvent the deli over the last few years, but with soaring food, packaging and energy prices, coupled with staff costs, and the challenge of recruiting staff, the café/deli is no longer financially viable, and hasn’t been for a while.

"We will concentrate on the other, profitable parts of the business, our wedding and events catering for private and corporate clients, and our wholesale bakery, which are unaffected and will continue to operate as normal.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers for their support and friendship over the years, and to the staff who have worked extremely hard to make the deli the welcoming place it is.

The then Prince Charles with Yellow Door owner, Simon Dougan and his wife Jilly during a royal visit to the Yellow Door Deli in Portadown in 2016. Picture: National World

"In the meantime, pop in over the next three weeks and grab yourself a bargain; we’d be delighted to see you.”

The Yellow Door began life as a fine dining restaurant in Gilford in 1992 and due to demand for more informal dining, the Yellow Door Deli opened in Portadown in 1997.

Over the years the deli and bakery business grew, giving rise to one of Ireland’s top wedding, event and corporate catering enterprises.

The announcement of the cafe / deli closure has been met with sadness.

The then Prince Charles goes on a walkabout in Woodhouse Street, Portadown during his visit to the Yellow Door cafe / deli in 2016. Picture: National World

One person commented: “The yellow door has been part of our life since the restaurant in Gilford, then the bottom of the town and finally where it is today. Your heartbreaking decision to close is understandable in the current economic climate.Wee wish you and Jilly well in continuing your stellar outside catering service.

"The Yellow Door is and always will be part of the history of Portadown and will live long in the hearts and memories of many Portadown people.”

Another added: “I’m so sorry to hear of this closing. Yellow Door was my second family for many years, I’m so grateful for the opportunities and friends I’ve made along the way. Best wishes for the success of the events and the bakery team. Thank you to Simon and Jilly for the amazing hospitality and friendships, you both have created something special here in Portadown.”

Another food business owner said: “There is times in life where one has to sit back and take a deep breath and realise what an amazing journey Yellow Door has been on.

"A business that is at the pinnacle of catering, a leader in the market and one that every food and catering establishment should learn from. From one catering company to another I take my hat off to you for the many years of creating award winning dishes, which will undoubtedly be very much missed in the heart of Portadown.”