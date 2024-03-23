Sainsbury's recalls popular product over salmonella risk

Sainsbury’s is urgently recalling a popular snacking and baking product over concerns it could make people ill.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 10:35 GMT
The retailer has recalled certain packs of its own brand flaked almonds as they may contain salmonella.

Customers have been warned not to eat the product but urged to return it to stores for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling 'by Sainsbury’s Flaked Almonds' because salmonella has been found in the product.

Sainsbury's is recalling certain packs of its own brand flaked almonds. Picture: GoogleSainsbury's is recalling certain packs of its own brand flaked almonds. Picture: Google
Sainsbury's is recalling certain packs of its own brand flaked almonds. Picture: Google

"Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

The packs being recalled have lot codes 4044 and 4045 and a best before date of February 2025.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “As a precautionary measure, Sainsburys are recalling the by Sainsburys Flaked Almonds 200g, as they may contain salmonella, that may cause illness if consumed.

"If you have bought one of the affected batches of this product, we advise you not to consume it.

"For a full refund please return the product to your local Sainsburys store. For further details or if you have any questions, then please visit our website Sainsburys.co.uk/help or contact our Careline on 0800 028 8303

"No other products are affected by this recall. Sainsburys would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

