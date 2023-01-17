The organisers of Carrick’s Royal Landing pageant have paid tribute to avid supporter of the event Sam Dickson following his death.

Mr Dickson, a resident of Limavady, died in hospital on January 13.

Sam and his Akita dogs were regular participants in the parade which forms part of the annual re-enactment of King William’s historic landing in Carrickfergus in 1690.

In a statement, the committee of the Royal Landing offered its deepest sympathies to the Dickson family. It said: "Sam was an avid support of the Royal Landing and was an extremely popular figure at the event with his much loved dogs.

Sam Dickson and his marching Akitas leading the Constable Anderson Memorial Flute Band during the Twelfth demonstration in Larne in 2021. Picture: Stephen Davison.

"Sam was held in such high regard throughout the entire band scene and beyond, and will be deeply missed by us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam’s family and friends and this very sad time.”

The pageant, which is supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and features period-dress soldiers, horses, artillery and historical trappings, draws thousands of people to Carrickfergus.

This year’s Royal Landing will take place on Saturday, June 10 and a list of bands and lodges who wish to participate in the Orange Order parade is now being compiled.

In a Facebook page posting, the committee said: “We do prefer it if a band can bring a lodge or vice versa but were possible we can pair bands with lodges as long as there are the numbers to do so.

King William III waves to the crowd at a Royal Landing festival. INCT 24-015-PSB

