Samantha Miskelly: police 'concerned' for woman missing in Newtownabbey
Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey have asked the public for help in trying to locate a 49-year-old woman missing from the Rathcoole area.
Samantha Miskelly was lastt seen at approximately 9am on Saturday, January 20.
She is described as having blonde hair, of slim build, and is believed to be wearing a long white coat with a fur hood.
A police spokesperson said they were concerned for the missing woman and urged anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1209 of 20/01/2024.