Whitehead-based organisation Music and Mind will be holding a charitable ‘sit-out’ in the seaside town in the run up to Christmas.

The venture will take place in front of the community centre at Kings Road on Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21.

Similar to the ‘Black Santa’ initiative that takes place annually on the steps of St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast, the venture aims to be a focal point for charitable donations, explained Music and Mind’s Noel McKee.

He added that people can leave “donations of food for the local foodbank, and if they wanted, they can leave items for the ‘pick me up’ hampers that are delivered to people in the area who have had a difficult year either through ill health, grief and loss or loneliness”.

Music and Mind held a 24-hour charity fitness challenge in Whitehead during October to raise funds for NI Chest, Heart and Stroke. Pictured are Andrew McCleery; Ricky Linton, who took part in the event; Graham Ross, local ambassador for CHS, and organiser Noel McKee from Music and Mind. Photo: Noel McKee

There will also be an opportunity to leave a monetary donation towards the work of the Salvation Army.

"On the morning of Saturday December 21, there will be a community walk along the Blackhead Path at 7:45am, to welcome the dawn of the shortest day of the year. This is to mark the turn of the day and send a message of hope that brighter days are ahead,” Noel added.

Meanwhile, a 24-hour charity fitness challenge held in Whitehead in October raised almost £2000 for Northern Ireland Chest, Heart and Stroke.

Also organised by Music and Mind, the challenge saw 72 participants take a one-hour slot each on three pieces of fitness equipment – a rowing machine, a static bike, and a treadmill.

"People with no or limited fitness took part alongside those who were able to manage the challenge a little more easily,” Noel explained. “This was open to everyone in the community and was heavily supported by the local running and rowing clubs in the town alongside members of the Whitehead Eagles football team.

“This was another example of how Music and Mind is working within the town. It operates all year round, supporting the arts and music scene and running charitable community engagement events to encourage people to take a more active part in community life [as well as] engaging more in sports and physical activities.”