An Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor has paid tribute to a teenager who was “always thinking of others” after her passing earlier this month from leukaemia.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Monday’s monthly council meeting began in poignant fashion, with Councillor Joy Ferguson paying a heartfelt – and at times emotional – tribute to Sarah Eakin, the 16-year-old Dromore High School student who passed away at the Royal Hospital for Sick Children on June 7.

Sarah, late of Ballymoney Road, Banbridge, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was the much loved daughter of Geoff and Joanne, sister of James and granddaughter of Winnie, Iris, Jim and the late Nat.

Sarah Eakin. Photo: James Minnis & Son Funeral Directors.

Cllr Ferguson stated at the start of the meeting: “Thank you Lord Mayor, for allowing me to mark the passing of 16-year-old Sarah Eakin after her brave battle with leukaemia.

“Sarah passed away this month and left a lasting legacy in her short 16 years.

“Sarah was a treasured pupil at Dromore High School. She loved her studies and spending time with her school friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a keen member of the netball team, an accomplished show jumper, and in her spare time loved having fun with her German Shepherd dog called Holly.

“One of her highlights was making the Dromore High School formal with her friends, and enjoying a great night despite her illness.

“Sarah faced her illness with incredible bravery, courage and maturity, always thinking of others, particularly her parents, writing a card for her dad for Father’s Day, and a note for her mum telling her to continue to be the best mum ever.

“Her kindness, her zest for life, her sense of adventure, her thoughts for others will always be treasured and remembered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My condolences to her parents, Geoff, Joanne and her brother James and the wider family, as they process the loss and remember her legacy.

“I thank you, Lord Mayor, for your letter of condolence on behalf of the council, marking the life of someone so special and so brave in our community.”

ABC Lord Mayor, Alderman Stephen Moutray thanked the Banbridge representative for her moving tribute, stating: “Thank you, Cllr Ferguson. The family will be in our thoughts and prayers in the difficult days that lie ahead.”