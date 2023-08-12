Scarlett Rossborough floral tributes 'to be carefully removed' to Larne

Flowers and heartfelt messages left in Carrickfergus by the public following the tragic death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough are to be moved this weekend to her hometown of Larne.

Many people, touched by news of Wednesday’’s heartbreaking single-vehicle traffic collision, have placed beautiful flowers, soft toys, cards and messages of sympathy at the scene where the much-loved young girl lost her life in Carrickfergus town centre and also at Castle Green.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is now making arrangements for the items to be moved to Larne Community Care Centre at Doric Way in Antiville, following discussions with Scarlett’s family.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We have all been deeply moved by the outpouring of grief and support for the loved ones of Scarlett Rossborough following this week’s heartbreaking tragedy,” a spokesperson for the council said.

Just some of the soft toys, beautiful flowers and cards left at High Street in Carrickfergus following the death of eight-year-old Scarlett Rossborough. Picture: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press.

"We recognise that the local community wish to pay tribute to Scarlett, and a dedicated space at Castle Green in Carrickfergus was made available for anyone wishing to leave floral tributes and messages.

"Following discussions with Scarlett’s family, the many beautiful floral displays and messages which have already been left in High Street and at Castle Green will this weekend be carefully moved to Larne Community Care Centre – a place very close to Scarlett’s heart.

"The thoughts and prayers of everybody at Mid & East Antrim Borough Council remain with Scarlett’s family and friends at this devastating time.”

A spokesperson for Larne Community Care Centre added: “Anyone else who wishes to lay flowers as a tribute to Scarlett is welcome to do so at our centre.”