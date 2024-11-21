Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Friends have been adding their own personal touches to a garden created in memory of Larne schoolgirl Scarlett Rossborough.

Eight-year-old Scarlett tragically died in a road traffic collision just over a year ago outside the Carrickfergus Housing Executive office.

And now a piece of disused Housing Executive land has been turned into an idyllic space for the Larne community to remember the very special little girl.

Roy McClean, Housing Executive assistant area manager, Mid and East Antrim, explains: “Shortly after Scarlett’s passing, we received a request from Larne Community Care Centre (LCCC), where Scarlett and her brother Garrett attended after-school club, for permission to create a Garden of Reflection for Scarlett on a piece of our land adjacent to their premises.

Scarlett Rossborough’s mum Carolanne Rogers is joined by Victor Watson (left), contracts manager idVerde and Roy McClean, Housing Executive assistant area manager Mid and East Antrim, in Scarlett’s Reflection Garden at Larne Community Care Centre. Photo: submitted

“Scarlett’s passing had a profound effect on both our Carrickfergus and Larne local office staff, so when I received this request, I contacted our Grounds Maintenance and Land & Regeneration Teams straight away.

“Our staff then approached local landscaping company idverde who were only too happy to design and construct the garden. I sincerely hope Scarlett’s friends and family can find some comfort in visiting it for many years to come.”

Carolanne Rogers, Scarlett’s mum said: “Scarlett was the most inquisitive, lively and adventurous little girl and she would absolutely love this garden. She would be so happy that her friends have added personal touches to it to help make it such a nice place for a wee think and a rest.

“Quite often when we are driving past we see her friends sitting on the bench and sometimes we stop and come and have a sit down too. It’s so lovely at night-time because it’s all lit up.

“A small village of people were involved in creating this garden and I am so grateful to all of them. Thank you especially to Roy McClean from the Housing Executive for organising the development of the area in the first instance.

“And to Ronnie McCreanor and Calvin McGall from the Housing Executive who helped us plant flowers as well as building the space. Your energy and passion truly shone and we can't thank you enough.”

Victor Watson, contracts Manager, idverde, said: “I met Ronnie and Calvin onsite to discuss ideas for development of this disused and confined area and then got our internal designer Patrick Hamill to design it. It is great to see it being used as a place where people can come to meet together and talk.”

Welcoming the visitors from the Housing Executive to the garden, Alison Nel, LCCC manager said: “This space is so special to our children who since the official opening of the garden have done some Lego artwork and produced the little butterflies that can be seen hanging in the garden today.

"We intend to run a mosaic art therapy project, subject to funding which will not only benefit our children but Scarlett’s family and friends within the community.

“The children absolutely love going into the space and feel closer to Scarlett when they are in it. Inspired by Scarlett, they have bought little features to display in it and painted pictures on pebbles which are also a focal point for visitors.”