Tens of thousands of people will converge on the village of Scarva in Co Down on Saturday, July 13, for the annual Sham Fight.

It is the biggest one-day event, at a single location, anywhere in Northern Ireland.

There will be nine visiting preceptories, including visitors from Australia and New Zealand, who will join the parade of 4,000 members of the Royal Black Institution and around 85 bands.

The mock battle between rival monarchs William and James and the large-scale procession through Scarva – organised by Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000 – is firmly established as a unique cultural festival.

King William (John Adair) will be seeking victory once again over King James (Colin Cairns) at the annual Sham Fight. Photo: Press Eye

RBP 1000 will lead the procession, accompanied by Waringsford Pipe Band.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said: “The procession and Sham Fight at Scarva hold a special place in the parading calendar, and it is a great day out for all the family.

"As a Christian-based institution, the service of public worship is of the utmost importance to our members.The day is rooted in tradition, with preceptories carrying their wonderful banners portraying biblical scenes, and is a unique spectacle of music and pageantry.”

Rev Anderson praised the team of organisers “for their dedication, commitment and professionalism in maintaining the only re-enactment of its kind on these islands”.

The traditional parade streams through Scarvagh Demesne. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry.

John Adair, who is famous for his portrayal of King William III, said: “The 13th at Scarva wouldn’t be the same without the Sham Fight. It’s the last remaining Sham Fight in Europe, to the best of my knowledge.

"It’s a day of historical significance, and the performers do all in their power to deliver an exciting performance that can be enjoyed by everyone.”

Colin Cairns will once again take on the role of King James, as performers in period costume line up to portray troops of the Williamite and Jacobite armies.

As the Williamites, in red and white, and the Jacobite group, in green and white, come face to face, the demesne will echo to the sound of blank shots from musket fire and the clash of swords as the spectacle plays out.

In period costume and set for the traditional re-enactment of scenes from the Battle of the Boyne. Picture: Graham Baalham-Curry

The Sham Fight will take place after a grand parade of up to 4,000 members of the Royal Black, and featuring a variety of bands.

Royal Black preceptories from Portadown, Markethill, Tandragee, Banbridge, Newry, Rathfriland, Mourne and Lower Iveagh (Dromore) will take part. The mile-long procession will stream through the village’s spectator-filled main street to Scarvagh House, passing the centuries-old oak and chestnut trees in the demesne.

Legend has it that King William tied his horse to one of the Spanish chestnut trees as he spent the night encamped at Scarva in June 1690 before moving on to the Boyne.

The procession will leave the assembly field on Gilford Road at 11.15am and make its way to the demesne. The Sham Fight is due to start at 1.30pm, with the religious service scheduled for 2pm.