Royal Black Institution members from Lurgan will take part in their traditional parade in Bangor on July 13.

Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson said it was a tradition that members of Lurgan RBDC No 2 travelled to Bangor for their annual parade.

"The Bangor parade complements the institution’s July 13 celebrations at Scarva and is a day for all the family to enjoy,” he said.

Sir Knight Andrew Hamill, Worshipful District Master of Lurgan district No 2, has been a member of RBP 353 for around 20 years. He said a combination of tradition and a family day out made the Bangor event very successful over the years.

"We are more than happy to be returning to Bangor this year. We always receive a warm welcome, and we are expecting a strong turnout of spectators to add to the atmosphere of the day,” he said.

Preceptories and bands traditionally gather at Brownlow House in Lurgan on the morning of July 13, and a religious service is held, before a parade of the town.

The parade leaves Brownlow House at 9.15am; the return parade in Lurgan is scheduled for 6.15pm.

A wreath is laid at the War Memorial and then sir knights board buses for Bangor.

In Bangor, the parade will proceed from Castle Park Avenue at 11.45am, making its way through the resort along Dufferin Avenue, Gray’s Hill, Queen’s Parade, Quay Street, Main Street and Hamilton Road.