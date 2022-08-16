Scrambler rider Ryan Speirs killed in Magherafelt crash to be laid to rest

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Father-of-two Ryan Speirs from Maghadone Lane, Moneymore, was taken to hospital following the collision on the Castledawson Road, but died as result of his injuries.

The 24-year-old is survived by his parents Raymond and Donna, sister Stacey, partner Clodagh and children Cábhan and Cádhla.

A notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors website said his funeral will take place on Wednesday from his home at Maghadone Road for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ryan Speirs who be laid to rest on Wednesday.