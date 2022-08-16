Scrambler rider Ryan Speirs killed in Magherafelt crash to be laid to rest
The scrambler rider who was tragically killed in a crash on the outskirts of Magherafelt on Saturday will be laid to rest tomorrow.
Father-of-two Ryan Speirs from Maghadone Lane, Moneymore, was taken to hospital following the collision on the Castledawson Road, but died as result of his injuries.
The 24-year-old is survived by his parents Raymond and Donna, sister Stacey, partner Clodagh and children Cábhan and Cádhla.
A notice on McCusker Bros Funeral Directors website said his funeral will take place on Wednesday from his home at Maghadone Road for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of St Joseph and St Malachy, Drumullan, with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Police enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and police are appealing to anyone with any information, or anyone who captured dash-cam footage, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1299 13/08/22.