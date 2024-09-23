Sean O’Hare: police ‘increasingly concerned for the wellbeing’ of man (29) last seen at Craigavon Hospital
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Sean O'Hare who has been reported as missing from Craigavon Area Hospital.
Sean (29) is described as 5'6 in height, of slim build, with long black shoulder length hair, full beard and wearing a check shirt with long sleeves and dark denim jeans and carrying a black school bag.
Police added: “He was last saw heading in the direction of South Lake Leisure Centre around 1400 hours on 22/09/24.
"If you have seen Mr O'Hare or have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact us on 101 quoting reference 1285 of 22/09/24.”
