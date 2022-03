Sean Paul O’Neill (17) was last seen in the Antrim region at approximately 1pm on Friday, March 3 but has links around the country including Belfast and Derry / Londonderry.

Sean is described as having short dark brown hair and he has a rose tattoo on his left hand and arm.

When last seen he wearing a grey tracksuit, dark trainers and a black coat.

Missing person Sean Paul O'Neill. Picture: PSNI