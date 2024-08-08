Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever watched popular talent show ‘The Piano’ or dreamed of dazzling a crowd with your command of the 88 black and white keys…now is your big chance.

Translink is calling pianists from Coleraine and across the Causeway Coast and Glens area to compete for the opportunity to perform at Belfast Grand Central Station this autumn.

‘The GRAND Pianist’ competition, open to all amateur players of any age and ability, will see heats happening across Northern Ireland, as part of a regional roadshow.

A concert piano will arrive in Coleraine on September 19, with the regional heat taking place in the train station on Thursday, September 12, as part of the search to find undiscovered local talent.

Scarlett Hutchinson, Matthew Owens, The GRAND Pianist Head Judge, Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive, Robyn English launch the search for a pianist. Credit Kelvin Boyes

The regional roadshow will travel to four other rail and bus stations throughout August and September, ahead of the Grand Final at the new, world-class station in Belfast.

Leading professional musician, Matthew Owens – who has over 30 years’ experience in the music industry as a conductor, composer, pianist, and organist – has been chosen by Translink as ‘The GRAND Pianist’ Head Judge.

Launching the competition, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway said its principal aim was to connect people through music.

“We hope ‘The GRAND Pianist’ will brighten passengers’ journeys, as well as uncover local talent to help us celebrate Belfast Grand Central Station which, beyond transport, will ensure Northern Ireland is Better Connected today and for future generations.

“We would love everyone to get involved, whether by entering one of the regional heats or supporting someone playing the piano when you’re passing by.”

Judge Matthew Owens added: “I can't wait to begin the search to discover local talented pianists.

“It’s fantastic to see Translink support the arts sector by providing a platform for people to perform in front of an audience in the spectacular surroundings of the new transport hub.”

Translink is encouraging passengers and members of the public to use the piano while it’s situated in their local station (check out the ‘play me’ signs), whether it’s to share their musical talent, ingenuity, make an attempt to go viral on social media or to simply have fun and share memorable experiences with friends and family as well as fellow passengers and commuters.