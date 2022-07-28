Search is on to find the best kept gardens in Newtownabbey

The competition is open to residents, community groups, businesses, and schools across the borough and recognises the efforts that residents go to make their space more beautiful and attractive to wildlife.

All competition entries will be in with a chance of winning a garden egg chair worth up to £300.

Entrants to the competition have the chance to be crowned Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s ‘Best Kept Garden 2022’ winner plus a prize of a £100 garden centre voucher of their choice.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross encourages residents to enter the Best Kept Garden Competition.

Runners–up will also receive a £50 garden centre voucher of their choice.

The closing date for entries is Sunday, August 7 and winners will be announced in September.

A winner will be chosen from each category.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald Stephen Ross encourages all green-fingered residents to give it a go, stating: “Best Kept Garden Competition is about showcasing our civic pride in our homes, villages and towns.

“We would love to see more of our residents entering the competition and that’s why we’ve extended it for another week. Plus, we’re reaching out to a wider audience with our new wildlife and sustainability categories.

“So if your garden blooms with wildflowers or attracts wildlife using bird boxes or bug hotels, it’s the perfect opportunity to showcase your sanctuary.”