Secret Gardens of Loughgall raises more than £12,000 for worthy causes including Alzheimer’s Society

The recent Secret Gardens of Loughgall event has raised the marvellous sum of £12,229.67 for worthy causes.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Loughgall and District Improvement Association are delighted to announce the total amount raised over the successful two-day event in aid of the association, St Luke’s Parish Church and Alzheimer’s Society.

The popular event on Saturday, June 7 and Sunday, June 8 saw hundreds of people descent on the scenic village to visit and admire the local gardens and surrounding area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the cheque presentation, chair of the sub-committee of Loughgall and District Improvements Association who organised the event, Florence Anderson said: “The Secret Gardens of Loughgall weekend was an outstanding success, as expressed by all the garden hosts, all those who visited the gardens, those who contributed in many ways, sponsored and, of course, volunteered.

Handing over cheques following this year's successful Secret Gardens of Loughgall event.

"The village and gardens were buzzing with excitement and anticipation the entire weekend.

"This success is owned by the village of Loughgall and surrounding district.

"This event was called The Secret Gardens of Loughgall, but much more than the gardens revealed their ‘secrets.’ This community of Loughgall and district has itself revealed to many, near and far, the friendliness and hospitality of its people, its willingness to support each other, its desire to improve the experiences, facilities and opportunities for all and a genuine desire and effort to regularly support many worthwhile charitable causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It takes an entire community to achieve these accolades and this local and wider community of Loughgall richly deserves this high praise”.

Florence went on to thank all the garden hosts and everyone who visited for helping to raise such a significant amount for these worthwhile causes as well as the other members of the sub-committee who helped to organise this special event, John Faulkner, Gilly Faulkner, Denise Gilpin, Annetta Hutchinson, Claire Sleeth and Mary Walker.

A spokesperson for the Alzheimer’s Society said: “We are so grateful to Florence and all the members of the Secret Gardens of Loughgall organising committee for choosing to support our charity through their event. We have been blown away by the support of the local Loughgall community who have given so generously to provide help and hope for people affected by dementia.”