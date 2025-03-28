Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Glengormley retailer has marked one year in business as a campaign encouraging members of the public to ‘love their yarn shop’ gets underway.

Secret Stash Yarn Shop on Church Road, Glengormley was set up last year by Karen Adams and Nikki Hagan.

The pair established the shop and creative space, which hosts daily ‘Knit and Natter’ sessions among other classes, with the help of business support programmes from Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council and Go Succeed.

"Before opening Secret Stash Yarn Shop, I was a civil servant for over 15 years and Karen had previously worked in a yarn shop which is where we met,” Nikki said.

Secret Stash Yarn Shop in Glengormley has marked its first birthday. Photos: Secret Stash Yarn Shop on Facebook

"We went though Go Succeed to do the business plan, and they guided us through the process. We are doing the council’s ASK programme and the Go Succeed Growth programme.”

The store is one of those participating in the ‘Love Your Yarn Shop’ campaign across the UK this spring. “The premise is that you visit your local yarn shop four times between March 29 - May 31,” Nikki added. “When you're there, you can get a card stamped and once full you will be entered into a prize draw to win a number of prizes (no purchase necessary).

Creative classes

"We are going to have free daily Knit and Natters for the month of April (usually £5.50) to encourage new customers, people who might be lonely and so on to come in for a bit of craic.

“Although it’s called Knit and Natter, we aren’t prejudiced so all crafts are welcome! It’s really just an informal get together; just bring a work-in-progress or come along for ‘yarnspiration’. It’s not uncommon for customers to come along just for the chat and a cuppa."

Secret Stash also hosts night classes, with Beginners and Intermediate crochet on a Monday night. Nikki said: “These run as two-hour sessions for £75 for six weeks, teaching everything from basic crochet to reading a pattern and beyond. Tuesday mornings are also for Beginners and one-to-one sessions are also available.

"Tuesday and Thursday night’s Knit and Natters are 7-9pm and there is a Crochet Natter on Wednesday evenings, 7-9pm.

"We also do a monthly painting nights, where you bring your own beverage of choice and enjoy the craic – no talent required! This is the last Saturday of the month but does require to be booked in advance. It’s £15 and is usually a good laugh.”

Canine companions

With Nikki as the knitting guru and Karen the crochet master, the pair combine a flair for crafting with a love for animals. Their canine companions – including seven-year old westie Spenser and Archie – have developed quite a fan club among customers, with three legged part-timer Dolly often making an appearance. “For our customers who are not fond of dogs, we completely understand and are more than happy to keep the boys out of the shop while they have a browse,” the co-owners added.

Meanwhile, as a business owned by women, menstrual health and menopause are both something both Nikki and Karen feel strongly about, with personal hygiene products available for all customers in the shop’s bathroom.

The 'Love Your Yarn Shop' campaign, run by the UK Hand Knitting Association will take place from March 29 – May 31, 2025.