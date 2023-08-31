Walkers are advised that a section of Blackhead Path in Whitehead will remain closed for the next fortnight to allow for continued essential inspection works.

The temporary closure of the path in the vicinity of the lighthouse will allow Mid and East Antrim Council’s geotechnical experts to commence rope access inspection works until September 14. Signage and staff will be in place in the area throughout the works to advise of the closure.

Council explained these works are standard for a coastal attraction of this nature and involve roped access inspections of the cliff face to identify and mitigate any risk of loose rocks falling onto the path below, therefore ensuring the health and safety of the thousands of visitors who enjoy the attraction.

A council spokesperson said: “Blackhead Path is enjoyed by many residents and visitors, and council is keen to complete these works, which are always to be expected with such a site, to minimise the potential of any future rockfalls.

A section of the path in the vicinity of the lighthouse will be closed during inspection works. Photo submitted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council

“Our residents’ and visitors’ health and wellbeing will always be our top priority and we thank the public for their patience and understanding throughout the fortnight.”

In May of this year, the path was shut after heavy rainfall led to significant rockfall but some members of the public ignored warnings to keep clear.

In its latest statement, the local authority emphasised security personnel will be on site for the duration of the works to ensure no access to the route.