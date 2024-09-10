A paranormal investigations team whose research combines modern technology with 'old school' techniques is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Shadowhunters NI was formed in July 2014 by Belfast man Fra McDonald, who has had a long-standing interest in paranormal phenomena.

“I always watched TV shows like Most Haunted when I was younger and they really fascinated me,” he said.

"I used to be a member of another Northern Ireland-based paranormal investigations team when I decided to go out on my own and form Shadowhunters. At that time I took on the contract to run the paranormal events at Crumlin Road Gaol, but we found that we preferred the freedom to run events how and when we wanted to.”

Shadowhunters NI is now the resident paranormal investigations team for Belfast Barge and Downpatrick and County Down Railway – but what happens at one of their events?

From ‘old school’ methods to high tech equipment

“We usually have about 40 tickets per event as this keeps it manageable with things like audio contamination; it also allows us to split everyone into groups,” said Fra.

Events start with a thorough briefing - including the history of the chosen location, which has often been selected due to what the group believes is a background of paranormal activity. After this, the group sets about collecting data with a range of monitoring equipment.

"We use motion detectors, night vision cameras, and instruments to measure changes in EMF (Electromagnetic Field),” the group’s founder added.

Audio equipment can also be used in a bid to record EVP, or Electronic Voice Phenomena – anomalous sounds heard through electronic equipment, which paranormal investigators often attribute to ‘spirit voices’.

Alongside this, however, the group may also use equipment reminiscent of ghost-hunting’s golden age in the Victorian era. “As well as high-tech equipment, we would also use some old-school methods: séance, scrying, and planchette,” Fra said.

Odd occurrences at historic spots

Over the years, there have, the group claims, been some strange occurrences at its events. “At one in Crumlin Road Gaol, we had to take a woman out of the session as she felt her necklace beginning to choke her,” Fra recalled.

During an investigation in a basement area at Flame Gasworks Museum in Carrickfergus, four participants, Fra added, reported seeing a “grey shape crawling on all fours” near the basement steps – the only exit to the room. “We had to stop then as well to perform a ‘cleansing’, which is a process to remove negative energy,” he said.

Odd phenomena are sometimes captured on camera, as can be seen on the Shadowhunters NI Facebook page.

During an overnight session at Cumber House, Claudy, a heavy piece of gym equipment appears to roll over by itself, startling the participants.

Upcoming events

As a registered business within the social sciences and humanities field, Shadowhunters NI also conducts private investigations at residential properties and businesses. “We do this work for for free as it helps people out who might not have anywhere else to turn. It also furthers our research,” Fra added.

Meanwhile, the group’s website features a number of upcoming events for both seasoned paranormal enthusiasts and curious newcomers alike.

They include investigations at Downpatrick and County Down Railway on October 28, 29 and 31, along with Belfast Barge on October 30.