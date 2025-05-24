Shaunice Murray. Picture: released by PSNI

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon police say they are concerned for the welfare of Shaunice Murray who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shaunice was last seen in the Newry area on May 21, however police said she would also have links to the Banbridge area.

She is described as in her mid 20’s, approximately 5ft 4” in height, of slim build with brown hair.

Shaunice was last seen wearing a beige sweatshirt and pyjama bottoms, however given the time which has elapsed, police say she may be wearing different clothing.

Anyone who has seen a person matching Shaunice’s description, or have any information as to her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 1030 of 23/05/2025