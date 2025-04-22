Shelley Feeney: mourners asked to wear bright colours to funeral of car crash victim in Mosside, near Ballymoney
Shelley Feeney, who was in her 30s, passed away on Easter Saturday after being severely injured in a serious road crash near her Mosside home five days previously.
The single vehicle collision happened at around 10.30am on Monday, April 14 in the Knockmore Road area.
Her death is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent days as Ms Feeney’s father died suddenly in the Royal Victoria Hospital the day after the collision. He was buried on Good Friday.
A family notice remembered Ms Feeney as the ‘dearly loved partner of Stephen, much loved mother of Jake and Sophie, beloved daughter of the late James and June, dear granddaughter of Elsie and Mary Jane, much loved sister of Bobby and a dear sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend’.
Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10.30am to Mosside Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.
Ms Feeney’s family have invited those attending the funeral to wear bright colours.
Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, are welcome to be made for the Air Ambulance N.I. c/o DJM Robinson & Son, 121 Culcrum Rd., Cloughmills, BT44 9DT.
Many people have paid tribute to the mum-of-two since the tragedy.
The Bushvalley Primary School community shared its “deep sadness” following the death of a deeply valued colleague.
"Shelley was not only a highly esteemed and valued classroom assistant, but she was also a friend and a very much loved member of the Bushvalley school family and community,” a school spokesperson posted on social media.
"We pass on our sincere sympathies to Stephen, Jake and Sophie and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”
North Antrim MP and TUV leader Jim Allister MP added: “Every death is keenly felt by the loved ones impacted. However, when the passing is so sudden and the result of a tragic accident it is felt all the more keenly. I know there will be people over a wide area who will be upholding them in prayer at this time.”
The community has rallied around Ms Feeney’s family with practical support and prayers as she fought for her life in hospital.
A GoFundMe appeal launched by Rev Dr Alves-Areias, minister of Mosside Presbyterian Church, following the collision has raised more than £23,000.
