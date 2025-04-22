Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mourners attending the funeral of a much-loved north Antrim woman on Wednesday have been asked to wear bright coloured clothes in her memory.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shelley Feeney, who was in her 30s, passed away on Easter Saturday after being severely injured in a serious road crash near her Mosside home five days previously.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 10.30am on Monday, April 14 in the Knockmore Road area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her death is the second tragedy to hit the family in recent days as Ms Feeney’s father died suddenly in the Royal Victoria Hospital the day after the collision. He was buried on Good Friday.

Mother-of-two Shelley Feeney passed away after a car crash on Monday, April 14.

A family notice remembered Ms Feeney as the ‘dearly loved partner of Stephen, much loved mother of Jake and Sophie, beloved daughter of the late James and June, dear granddaughter of Elsie and Mary Jane, much loved sister of Bobby and a dear sister-in-law, daughter-in-law, niece, aunt, cousin and friend’.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10.30am to Mosside Presbyterian Church for a Service of Thanksgiving at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Ms Feeney’s family have invited those attending the funeral to wear bright colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, are welcome to be made for the Air Ambulance N.I. c/o DJM Robinson & Son, 121 Culcrum Rd., Cloughmills, BT44 9DT.

Many people have paid tribute to the mum-of-two since the tragedy.

The Bushvalley Primary School community shared its “deep sadness” following the death of a deeply valued colleague.

"Shelley was not only a highly esteemed and valued classroom assistant, but she was also a friend and a very much loved member of the Bushvalley school family and community,” a school spokesperson posted on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We pass on our sincere sympathies to Stephen, Jake and Sophie and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family circle at this very difficult time.”

North Antrim MP and TUV leader Jim Allister MP added: “Every death is keenly felt by the loved ones impacted. However, when the passing is so sudden and the result of a tragic accident it is felt all the more keenly. I know there will be people over a wide area who will be upholding them in prayer at this time.”

The community has rallied around Ms Feeney’s family with practical support and prayers as she fought for her life in hospital.

A GoFundMe appeal launched by ​Rev Dr Alves-Areias, minister of Mosside Presbyterian Church, following the collision has raised more than £23,000.