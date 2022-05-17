Shelly House officially opened in Carrickfergus

The centre was officially opened by Brigid Napier – President of the Northern Ireland Law Society and alongside her was the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor William Mc Caughey, and John Stewart MLA, who is part of the management board.

Also attending were other members of the management board, staff, volunteers and representatives of local community organisations.

The event, which was funded by Mid & East Antrim Council, was a great success, aided by the coffee shop next door, NACS (Not Another Coffee Shop), which provided refreshments.

Pictured at the opening of the new Shelly House premises are - Brigid Napier, Donna Thompson, Frank Marks, Maria Marks, Shelly McCord, Gillian Connolly, Tony Barclay, John Stewart

A registered charity, Carrickfergus and Larne Child Contact Centre opened the doors of Shelly House back in February to develop the work of the Child Contact Centre and open other facilities for the community.

The Child Contact Centre works with separated families to facilitate contact for children and their parents or other family members.

A spokesperson said: “We have just finished a sensory room that we will open, for free, for community use.

“This is funded by National Lottery, Tesco Community Grant and local donations. This is a much-needed facility and will be a fantastic addition to local services for families. We will be opening the booking for this room in early June.