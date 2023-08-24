Shock and sadness as Co Armagh man Dr Sean McMahon dies after falling ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon
Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married soon, had been at Health and Wellbeing Suite of the leisure centre when he collapsed on Tuesday evening. It is understood staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. He sadly passed away at hospital a short time later.
A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said last night: “At approximately 8.00pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) a gentleman attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at South Lake Leisure Centre collapsed and became unresponsive. Staff on duty were quick to respond performing CPR until the ambulance service arrived. The gentleman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.”
Hundreds of people, including many colleagues, have been sharing their heartbreak and shock at Dr McMahon’s sudden passing. One woman said: “Devastated to hear the passing of Sean. What a lovely person and fantastic doctor and colleague. Thinking of all his family and fiancé at this time.”
Another colleague said: “A true gentleman and a talented doctor. A valued colleague of ours, he will be greatly missed! Heart goes out to Sean's family and friends.”
Another said: “Sincere condolences to Sean’s family friends and fiancée! A great doctor and was a pleasure to work alongside!”
Another woman said: “Sincere condolences to the entire family. It was a pleasure to have worked with Sean! Thinking of you all!”
A friend said: “Debbie I’m heartbroken for you. So sorry for your loss and to Sean’s family also. Such a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”
Murray Funeral Directors in Cullyhanna said Dr Sean McMahon, formerly of Oldtown Road, Cullyhanna and Craigavon, passed away suddenly on Tuesday. He is the treasured son of Charles and Frances, loving fiancé of Debbie and devoted brother of Terence, Edel, Aideen (Lappin), Seárlait (Lappin) and Sarah-Louise (Muckian). His death is deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents, fiancée, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.