Tributes have been paid to a young Co Armagh doctor who died suddenly after falling ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon.

Dr Sean McMahon, who worked at Craigavon Area Hospital and was due to get married soon, had been at Health and Wellbeing Suite of the leisure centre when he collapsed on Tuesday evening. It is understood staff at the centre rushed to his aid, performing CPR until an ambulance arrived. He sadly passed away at hospital a short time later.

-

Dr Sean McMahon, a doctor at Craigavon Area Hospital, died on Tuesday evening after falling ill at South Lakes Leisure Centre in Craigavon, Co Armagh.

-

A spokesperson for Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said last night: “At approximately 8.00pm yesterday evening (Tuesday) a gentleman attending the Health & Wellbeing Suite at South Lake Leisure Centre collapsed and became unresponsive. Staff on duty were quick to respond performing CPR until the ambulance service arrived. The gentleman was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital where he passed away.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hundreds of people, including many colleagues, have been sharing their heartbreak and shock at Dr McMahon’s sudden passing. One woman said: “Devastated to hear the passing of Sean. What a lovely person and fantastic doctor and colleague. Thinking of all his family and fiancé at this time.”

Another colleague said: “A true gentleman and a talented doctor. A valued colleague of ours, he will be greatly missed! Heart goes out to Sean's family and friends.”

Another said: “Sincere condolences to Sean’s family friends and fiancée! A great doctor and was a pleasure to work alongside!”

Another woman said: “Sincere condolences to the entire family. It was a pleasure to have worked with Sean! Thinking of you all!”

A friend said: “Debbie I’m heartbroken for you. So sorry for your loss and to Sean’s family also. Such a difficult time for you all. My prayers are with you all at this difficult time.”