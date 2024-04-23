Shocking discovery as a dog's body is recovered after being 'anchored down' by dumbbells in Tyrone river

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery team were on patrol at the Moy Bridge at the weekend when they were flagged down by a fisherman who noticed something in the water.

Two divers from the team subsequently found that a dog had been “anchored down”.

The incident was then reported the PSNI who were able to recover the dog.

Two dumb bells were used to "anchor down" the dog. Credit: Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery

A spokesperson for Tyrone Underwater Search and Recovery, writing on social media, said: “As you can imagine any life lost is deeply upsetting and as fellow dog owners amongst the team, this one hurts just as a much as every other life.”

The team thanked the fishermen that highlighted this to them.

The spokesperson said the matter has been reported to the PSNI who “with a speedy call to action have been able to recover the little dog”.

Members of the search and rescue team at The Blackwater. Credit: Tyrone Underwater Rescue and Recovery.

The USPCA (Ulster Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) said reports of a dog found weighed down in water is the latest in a series of distressing cases recently, and that they are “witnessing an unprecedented surge in cases of dog abandonment and neglect.”

The charity is reporting a 72% increase in the number of stray and abandoned dogs coming into their Centre compared to this time last year.