Signed Jonny Evans shirt up for grabs at annual Newtownabbey fundraising event

Residents are invited to a festive charity fundraising event in aid of the Northern Ireland Hospice at the Standard/Nortel Social Club in Newtownabbey on December 21.
By Russell Keers
Published 30th Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 13:08 GMT
The annual event, organised by Stephen Greene, will start at 8pm in the Cloughfern Avenue venue.

Mr Greene has been staging the effort in Newtownabbey for 19 years, raising approximately £40,000 for charitable organisations, including Meningitis Research Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Northern Ireland Hospice.

Jonny Evans' shirt from Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Kazakhstan is up for grabs. (Pic: Contributed).Jonny Evans' shirt from Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Kazakhstan is up for grabs. (Pic: Contributed).
Jonny Evans' shirt from Northern Ireland's Euro 2024 qualifier away to Kazakhstan is up for grabs. (Pic: Contributed).
The fundraising evening had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years. A special trophy is now presented at the event in the east Antrim man’s memory.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Mr Greene said: “The fundraising night, which is free to attend, will feature a DJ and an auction. There will be some great ballot prizes.

"We’re lucky to always get something from Jonny Evans- being a Newtownabbey man himself, he always contributes. This year we have his signed shirt from Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier away to Kazakhstan.”

