Signed Jonny Evans shirt up for grabs at annual Newtownabbey fundraising event
and live on Freeview channel 276
The annual event, organised by Stephen Greene, will start at 8pm in the Cloughfern Avenue venue.
Mr Greene has been staging the effort in Newtownabbey for 19 years, raising approximately £40,000 for charitable organisations, including Meningitis Research Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support and the Northern Ireland Hospice.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The fundraising evening had been hosted by media personality Stephen Clements in recent years. A special trophy is now presented at the event in the east Antrim man’s memory.
Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Mr Greene said: “The fundraising night, which is free to attend, will feature a DJ and an auction. There will be some great ballot prizes.
"We’re lucky to always get something from Jonny Evans- being a Newtownabbey man himself, he always contributes. This year we have his signed shirt from Northern Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifier away to Kazakhstan.”