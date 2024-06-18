Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A priest at the funeral of Lurgan man Jamie Murray has described the community’s ‘shock and sadness’ at the tragic death of the 22-year-old father of one.

Jamie, a popular young man, died on June 8 after getting into difficulties at Craigavon Lakes. A talented amateur boxer, he was regarded as an out-going and friendly person who lived life to the full.

Jamie Murray, from Craigavon, Co Armagh, died tragically at Craigavon Lakes.

The son of Deirdre and Jason Murray, he is survived by his young daughter Sophia, his partner Teri and his siblings Patrice, Dylan, Charlie and Niall.

At his funeral last Wednesday at St Paul’s Church in Lurgan his sister Patrice said: “My little brother, but my biggest protector. I never thought these last three days, that have caused so much heartache and pain, would also make us laugh and bring us happiness,” she said.

“We always knew how wild and funny Jamie was, but to hear everyone’s stories of him, and everything he got up to, shows that he really was one-of-a-kind and there truly was, and never will be, anyone like him.

“Growing up with four brothers, there was always talk of who’s the biggest and who’s the strongest and the stories that I could tell, I don’t think would be appropriate to share here today.

“But we were all so close and we always looked out for one another still to this day. I wish I could have my little brother back, the one who used to sneak into my room every night and ask could he sleep in beside me.

"The one who phoned me everyday starting with: ‘Sis could you do me a favour?’

“Please look over us all – mum and dad, Teri and your baby girl, your little princess, Sophia. No sadness can compare to this, my precious brother, but today the choirs of angels sing to welcome in another.