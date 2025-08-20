Sisters open new trophy store in Donaghcloney following in their parents' footsteps
Ironside Trophies and Engraving was officially opened by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mark Baxter this week, August 18.
He said: “I was delighted to be asked to open this shop in the village. It’s a family business which was established in 1977. This will be the second premise – with the original shop in Lisburn.
"The shop will be managed by sisters Abbey Tait and Steph McCandless, daughters of Andy and Gail Tait who will remain based in Lisburn.
"It’s nice to see such a unique business coming to the village and I wish them every success in the years ahead.”
Ironside Trophies also has a online store which contains a wide selection of trophies, medals, ribbons, cups, shields, plaques as well as a variety of other quality awards all available to purchase online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.