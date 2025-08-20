A pair of sisters have opened Ironside Trophies and Engraving in Donaghcloney – a satellite store for their parents’ business in Lisburn.

Ironside Trophies and Engraving was officially opened by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Mark Baxter this week, August 18.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council Alderman Mark Baxter at the official opening of Ironside Trophies and Engraving in Donaghcloney, Co Down.

He said: “I was delighted to be asked to open this shop in the village. It’s a family business which was established in 1977. This will be the second premise – with the original shop in Lisburn.

"The shop will be managed by sisters Abbey Tait and Steph McCandless, daughters of Andy and Gail Tait who will remain based in Lisburn.

"It’s nice to see such a unique business coming to the village and I wish them every success in the years ahead.”

Ironside Trophies also has a online store which contains a wide selection of trophies, medals, ribbons, cups, shields, plaques as well as a variety of other quality awards all available to purchase online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.