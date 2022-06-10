Sisters put Cullybackey on the map for their Community Work

She was presented with the award by Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, Lord-Luietenant of Greater London, within the spectacular venue of Armoury House during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Amanda said she’s “totally over the moon on receiving this award” and recalled that on presenting it, Sir Kenneth Olisa said jokingly: “I didn’t even know there was a place called Cullybackey”

To which 2nd Lt Roxborough responded: “There’s Ballymena, Ahoghill & Portglenone too”.

Second Lt Amanda Roxborough (right) with her sister Elizabeth Steede from the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP) attending the Army Cadet Charity Trust Excellence Awards in London

Within her citation it read: ‘Amanda is notably active in running ACF activities in her Community area. She cares for her cadets and wants them to develop and achieve great things. Amanda’s achievement’s in PR, DofE, Adventure Training and community assistance during the pandemic lockdowns were extraordinary. On her own initiative she has secured major national recognition for some of her cadets and her detachment’.

Amanda said: “The Lord Lieutenant then went on to ask who had come with me and I pointed out my sister Elizabeth Steede from the Cullybackey Community Partnership (CCP). This group has closely with cadets over many years litter picking, planting and, more recently, food deliveries to the vulnerable during the pandemic”.