Six new jobs created as Eurospar in Lurgan officially opens after major makeover

Six new jobs have been created by Eurospar at Lurgan’s Gilpinstown Road after a major makeover revealed as it officially opened this week.

After months of renovations, work has now completed including a new hot food-to-go counter, Delish, upgraded and ‘sustainable’ refrigeration and an extension to the butchery counter.

Store Manager Conor Finnegan (centre) is pictured with Food To Go Manager Kyle McLoughlin (left) and Community Rep Beata Smyth at the official reopening of EUROSPAR Lurgan on the Gilpinstown Road.

Adding to ‘shopper efficiency’ are the four new self-check-outs available and a new Post Office, which opened just before the refurbishment began, while an additional self-serve Barista Bar hot drinks machine adds to the new Delish deli.

The deli, which serves breakfasts and lunches options, also serves food for later – a range of take-home options for evening tea. A spokesperson for Henderson said: “The food is made fresh in-store each day, complemented by the all-new Fresh Cream range of indulgent treats.”

The spokesperson added: “The investment also provides the local area with an even wider choice of supermarket quality fresh and ambient foods. Upgraded and sustainable refrigeration now houses thousands of fresh products including Henderson’s own-brand, The Kitchen, a range of meals pre-prepared and ready to heat and eat.

"The refurbishment has seen thousands of new fresh products arrive in-store, with 75% sourced from local farmers and suppliers such as McCormack Potato, grown just outside Moy, Sprott’s of Portadown, Pinkerton’s of Armagh, Simply Fruit in Craigavon and Gilfresh Produce in Armagh.”

Ian Richardson, the store’s in-store butchery counter, also has an extended range, while shoppers can also enjoy additional bakes and pastries from the in-store bakery.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Retail says almost 150 new jobs have been created by the company thanks to its investment in their local stores and supermarkets this year; “EUROSPAR Lurgan is the latest of our community supermarket portfolio to complete a significant refurbishment this year, and the six new jobs boost the total number of jobs we have created in 2023 to almost 150.

"EUROSPAR offers shoppers an unprecedented level of value thanks to our continued investment in initiatives including Tesco Price Match, which matches prices on over 1,000 products, plus our weekly Mega Deals, which sees significant price cuts on everyday essentials and many household brands.

"We are committed to bringing value to doorsteps of local communities, and engaging with groups, charities and organisations to support what matters to our shoppers.”

EUROSPAR Lurgan opened in 2014 and store manager Conor Finnegan and Community Rep Beata Smyth have been committed to the local community ever since. In recent months, the store has undertaken litter picks where they cleaned up 23 bags of rubbish from their local area, donated to St. Vincent de Paul as part of their ongoing partnership and continued to support Cancer Fund for Children, EUROSPAR’s official charity partner in Northern Ireland, which they have raised over £4,000 for in the past two years.

Locally, the store has supported Sunnyside Football Club’s charity events, while the team has spent time at Craigavon Foodbank, where they handed over a donation of products to support the work they do in the local community. Lough Neagh Rescue held a community information day at the store, while fundraising to keep their service running for the local area and beyond.

The store recently held a community fun day to celebrate their new-look store, inviting Lough Neagh Rescue and Air Ambulance NI to fundraise.

Store Manager Conor Finnegan added; “It was fantastic to celebrate with our neighbours who have all been loyal shoppers for the past nine years, while also supporting those causes close to our hearts. We were delighted to put on a real party for them, with the kids enjoying face painting and balloon modelling – and even meeting Chase from Paw Patrol!

“Our all-new look store brings even more for our local community, from fresh food options for tonight’s tea, to an extended range of products from local suppliers, plus our new Delish deli, Post Office and self-check-outs, which will allow our team more time to service the shop floor.”