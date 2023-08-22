Slemish climb raises over £30k for Air Ambulance in memory of Scarlett

A group of climbers have raised over £30,000 and counting for Air Ambulance NI in memory of Larne schoolgirl, Scarlett Rossborough.

The Linn Primary School pupil died in a tragic single-vehicle collision in Carrickfergus town centre on August 9 while on a summer scheme trip.

On Sunday (August 20), one week after her heartbroken family laid her to rest, a fundraising ‘Climb in memory of wee Scarlett’ took place on Slemish.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organised by the staff of Eurospar Linn Road, the venture saw more than 80 climbers take to the mountain’s slopes in a bid to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance.

More than 80 climbers took to the mountain’s slopes in a bid to raise vital funds for the Air Ambulance in Scarlett's memory. Photo: Brian Millar

The emergency helicopter crew have been praised for their efforts at the scene within minutes of being called to help Scarlett and a young boy who was injured in the same incident.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2.5million each year to maintain and sustain the service, meaning public donations are crucial.

An online fundraising page set up by Alex Manu on behalf of the Eurospar Linn Road will be kept open until the end of the month to raise as much as possible for the worthy cause in Scarlett’s memory.

Scarlett Rossborough (family photo).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The page notes: “With the tragic news of the passing of wee Scarlett, we as a local team want to dedicate our walk to her precious life and family. She was a little firecracker and her smile lit up every room. We are completely devastated and would like to show our support.”

Joining the team from Eurospar on Sunday were members of Scarlett’s family and friends from Larne Community Care Centre, where she was a “much loved member” of their afterschools club family.

"Scarlett was kind, funny, energetic, dramatic, sassy and full of life,” a spokesperson for LCCC said. “She was sunshine in human form. Scarlett was a true friend and hugely popular among the children and staff. She was at the centre of everything, had a huge smile for everyone and was always laughing.