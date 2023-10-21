A slimmer who transformed his life by losing nearly three-and-a-half stone is using his success to shape a whole new career helping other people change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

But best of all, he has done that without giving up his favourite foods and still tucks into curries, steaks, burgers, roast dinners, fry-ups, and fish and chips, even enjoying the odd glass of red wine too.

Michael, who attends his local Slimming World group in Lurgan says: “Like most men I thought slimming clubs were for women and expected to be eating nothing but salad. But the minute I walked through the door I realised that nothing could have been further from the truth. I was made very welcome. There’s a real mix of people – men and women of all ages - and we have a great time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Plus with Slimming World’s food optimising eating plan no foods are banned. Instead I’ve learned how to cook healthier versions of my favourite meals like spaghetti bolognese and every week at we share new recipes and handy tips.”

Michael transformed his life by losing nearly three-and-a-half stone through Slimming World in Lurgan. Picture: submitted by Slimming World.

Slimming World consultant and local team developer Lynsey, who runs a group in Lurgan, says: “It’s great that we’re able to celebrate this milestone and, without a doubt, men who have joined our local groups have improved their health. That’s so important because the latest obesity statistics from the Government show that there are more overweight and obese men in England than women – 65 per cent of men are overweight or obese compared to 56 per cent of women.

"Even though men tend to be more nervous when they first join, they are actually some of the most successful slimmers. Men tend to have more muscle mass than women do and as muscle uses up energy it means that men often lose weight a little faster than women.

"Men also tend to be extremely focused when they start on a healthy eating plan and often see very good weight losses in the first few weeks, which motivates them to carry on and reach their targets quickly.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic programme takes the threat out of activity by showing people how they can build activity into their daily routine without having to take up traditional forms of exercise. Michael loves Taekwondo and this has played a big part in his amazing transformation.