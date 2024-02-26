Register
Social housing sought in Larne homes proposal

Outline planning permission was granted for a new housing development in Larne by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Planning Committee, at a meeting, on Thursday.
By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 26th Feb 2024, 15:23 GMT
Principal planning officer Gary McGuinness told councillors the proposed new dwellings would be located on three fields adjacent to 121 Ballyboley Road.

Mr McGuinness indicated residential property is under construction to the north east of the site. A NI Water reservoir is located to the north west. Previous planning permission for 102 dwellings at the location was approved in 2009.

A report to the committee said: “Consultation with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive has identified an issue with housing stress in the Linn Road area of Larne.

Houses under construction. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.Houses under construction. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Houses under construction. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service.

“At September 2023, there were 129 applicants in housing stress in Linn Road with 80 per cent of the applicants either small family or single households.”

It notes the Housing Executive may support 20 per cent of the completed development for social housing.

Larne Lough DUP Alderman Paul Reid proposed the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation to support the application, seconded by Bannside Ulster Unionist Cllr Jackson Minford. Following a vote, it was approved unanimously.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

