Some 300 members of Co Tyrone junior orange lodge mark 50th anniversary with trip to Parliament Buildings

The young people, aged six to 16 years, were joined by some members of Fermanagh Orange Junior Lodge, and were shown around the building during the trip.

Their first stop of the day was to The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park where they toured the facilities.

Members of County Tyrone Junior Orange Lodge on the steps of Parliament Buildings. Credit: Submitted

Following this, they made their way to Stormont, where they toured Parliament Buildings, including a visit to the Assembly Chamber.

The day was completed back at Windsor Park to watch a match between the home team Linfield FC and Dungannon Swifts FC.

Happy faces all round when the local Co. Tyrone team beat the Premiership leaders 2-1.