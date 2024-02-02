Register
BREAKING

Some 300 members of Co Tyrone junior orange lodge mark 50th anniversary with trip to Parliament Buildings

The steps of Parliament Buildings recently 'turned orange' when some 300 members of Co Tyrone Junior Orange arrived at Stormont to mark the lodge's 50th anniversary.
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 16:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The young people, aged six to 16 years, were joined by some members of Fermanagh Orange Junior Lodge, and were shown around the building during the trip.

Their first stop of the day was to The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park where they toured the facilities.

Read More
Repeated road safety concerns at Co Derry primary school results in traffic calm...
Members of County Tyrone Junior Orange Lodge on the steps of Parliament Buildings. Credit: SubmittedMembers of County Tyrone Junior Orange Lodge on the steps of Parliament Buildings. Credit: Submitted
Members of County Tyrone Junior Orange Lodge on the steps of Parliament Buildings. Credit: Submitted
Most Popular

Following this, they made their way to Stormont, where they toured Parliament Buildings, including a visit to the Assembly Chamber.

The day was completed back at Windsor Park to watch a match between the home team Linfield FC and Dungannon Swifts FC.

Happy faces all round when the local Co. Tyrone team beat the Premiership leaders 2-1.

All-in-all the trip was hailed as a memorable and enjoyable day out was enjoyed by all those who took part.