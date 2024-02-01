Repeated road safety concerns at Co Derry primary school results in traffic calming measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

SDLP representatives say they have received written confirmation that construction work on measures and associated signage is to get underway at Moneyhaw Road.

Welcoming the move, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said: “We have been lobbying on behalf of the school and its pupils for these important measures for some time. When completed they will greatly improve road safety at the site for everyone attending.”

Cookstown Councillor Kerri Martin added: “Parents and teachers at the school have raised with us their concerns about road safety at the school repeatedly, with the speed of traffic a particular worry.

St Malachy's Primary School, Drummullan, where traffic calming measures are to be introduced. Credit: Google Maps

“Over several months, together with my party colleague, Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone, I have been lobbying relevant agencies and holding meetings to highlight the need for traffic calming measures in the village.

“In response, DfI Roads assessed the site for the proposed traffic calming measures. That assessment has now confirmed both the need for the measures and the support of the local community for those measures.”

Mr McGlone continued: “The construction is due to begin shortly and is expected to be completed by the end of March this year. We will continue to work with the school and DfI Roads to ensure that any disruption for the local community is kept to a minimum".