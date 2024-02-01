Watch: Bus workers on 24-strike over pay say they are receiving 'great support' from the general public
The workers were on picket duty outside the town's Translink bus station in Union Road car park are campaigning to secure a cost-of-living pay rise.
Unite the Union representative Keith Lynn said they did not want to be on strike but they were left with no choice but to take industrial action.
This is their sixth one-day strike action since the dispute began.
More than 3,000 workers at Translink are taking part in the 24-hour stoppage which began at midnight. Members of the transport unions, Unite, GMB and SIPTU are involved.
The strikes are a result of Translink failing to make any form of a pay offer to its workers. Funding for public transport services has been constrained with no money for a cost of living pay increase being made available as a result of the punitive budget imposed by Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.
Despite recent political developments, no improved pay offer has been made to the public transport unions.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Bus and Rail workers rightfully expect a pay increase that protects them from the worst inflationary surge in generations. Instead in a complete abdication of responsibility to its workers, Translink has failed to make any offer.
“As a result public transport workers have no alternative but to continue with planned strike action. They have the full support of Unite in their fight to win respect and a cost of living pay increase.”