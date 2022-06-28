Somme fallen remembered at annual Knockagh service

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Ald Noel Williams, paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the battle in 1916.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking following the annual Somme Commemoration at the County Antrim War Memorial, the Mayor said that the Somme had become symbolic of the bravery and sacrifice of the First World War.

Tributes were paid to Co Antrim's fallen at the annual Somme memorial service at Knockagh Monument.

Ald Williams added: “Almost every community across Co Antrim was affected by the loss of men who had gone to war. It is for this reason that we continue to remember those who gave their lives in the service of this country in order to protect the freedoms which we all enjoy.

“These commemorations are a poignant reminder of the sacrifice of those who served so bravely and so selflessly. In October it will be a century since the foundation stone was laid at the Knockagh Monument, which was finally completed in 1936.

“The legacy of those who persevered to make the monument a reality and who kept the faith in honouring the fallen should be an inspiration to us all.”

The wreath laying was led by Colonel Edward Montgomery MBE, Deputy Lieutenant, while the High Sheriff of County Antrim, John Lockett OBE was also among those present, as were Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan, MPs and MLAs, Royal British Legion branches from Carrickfergus, Larne and Whiteabbey, veterans groups, uniformed groups, and community bodies.

Representatives from the army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force also participated in the commemoration.

The Royal Irish Regiment provided a memorial guard and a piper and bugler from the Regiment also participated in the event.

Under Parade Marshall Billy Crozier, the ex-service and organisations then paraded along Monument Road, where they were reviewed by the Deputy Lieutenant, the Mayor and High Sheriff before dispersal.

Following the event on June 26, East Antrim DUP MLA David Hilditch said: “A blustery but atmospheric service at the Knockagh War Memeorial this morning. A poignant and solemn occasion. Lest we forget.”