Sophie Watson: funeral arrangements for Magherafelt murder victim announced

The funeral of Sophie Watson who was murdered in Magherafelt at the weekend will take place on Saturday.

The 57-year-old was found unresponsive in a house at Ashgrove Park on Sunday.

A Funeral Times online notice states: “Sophie Watson (nee Baird) died 18th August 2024, (formerly of Magherafelt and Garvagh) beloved daughter of Mary Lamrock, loving sister of Albert and sister-in-law of Laura.

Funeral service will take place in W J O’Brien & Son’s Funeral Home, 110 Clooney Road, Eglinton, BT47 3PU, on Saturday at 11.30 am. Interment afterwards in St Paul’s churchyard, Articlave.

The Lord is my shepherd.”

Ms Watson had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrzej Pajaczkowski, 43, also of Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt, appeared before Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with her murder.

SDLP Councillor and Chair of Mid Ulster Policing and Community Safety Partnership Christine McFlynn has said that the community in Magherafelt is in shock following the murder.

"I want to thank the PSNI for their swift action and would encourage anyone with information to come forward to police,” she said.

“The murder of another woman underlines again the need for us all to get to grips with the pandemic of violence against women and girls. No one should have to live in fear that they’ll be attacked, abused or killed and yet it’s far too often the case in our society. This must be an urgent priority.”