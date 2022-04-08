Soprano Margaret Keys to star at 94th Annual Concert of Portadown Male Voice Choir

A chart-topping Classical soprano, Margaret is from Northern Ireland. She graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with a First Class Honours Degree in Music Education and a Masters Degree in Vocal performance.

The choir is the longest running choir in Ireland, having performed for over 96 years.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert, on April 22 at Craigavon Civic Centre at 7.45pm, will be the first held in two years since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Margaret Keys is a chart topping and award winning Classical soprano from , Northern Ireland. A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, she is performing at the 94th annual concert of Portadown Male Voice Choir on April 22.

With Trevor Burnside on piano and compere Joe Cauley, it is sure to be a spectacular evening of music and song.

Since graduating Margaret’s career has soared and she has been hailed as a ‘unique find’.

“Every once in a while an artist makes you feel truly humbled. Margaret Keys is one of those artists. She has a voice of pure warmth and beauty,” said Universal Records.

Her new album ‘The Gift of Music’ topped the UK Classical and Classicfm Charts making her the first female from Ireland ever to achieve this.

She has performed extensively throughout the world and has performed with some of the world’s leading orchestras and performers. She made her debut in New York’s Carnegie Hall in December 2016 and was selected to perform for Pope Francis in a special concert for his first visit to the USA which was broadcast to an audience of 1.5million.

She was subsequently invited to perform several times at the BBC Radio 2 broadcast “Christmas with the Stars” at the Royal Albert Hall and also in “Sunday Night at the London Palladium”

She also performed at the annual Royal Christmas Carol Concert at St James’ Palace, London in the presence of members of the Royal family.

Following these successes Margaret has performed and toured with West End star Alfie Boe, Russell Watson, Andrea Bocelli, Paul Potts and was special guest to the multi- platinum selling The Fron Male Voice Choir in their recent tour to New York City and in their UK tour.

She has also performed on several TV broadcasts including BBC Songs of Praise, BBC Big Sing, The BBC Proms and on PBS American TV specials.

Margaret was invited to perform for HRH Prince of Wales Foundation Concert for Children and Arts, which was aired to an audience of five million on Classic Fm and Sky Arts.

Her high-profile performances have made a great impact on the world of classical music and thus prompted her appointment as the Irish Ambassador for HRH Prince of Wales Foundation for Children and Arts.

She is also now a very proud ambassador and supporter of The Sick Children’s Trust.

The 94th Annual Concert of Portadown Male Voice Choir is to take place at Craigavon Civic Centre on April 22 at 7.45pm.

Tickets are available from any choir member, Winnie’s in Woodhouse Street, Portadown or at the door.

-