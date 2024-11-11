The chief executive officer and co-owner of Danish homewares brand Søstrene Grene has said Rushmere Shopping Centre is “the ideal destination” for their newest Northern Ireland store.

Søstrene Grene, is continuing its expansion by opening in Craigavon in the coming weeks.

The popular retailer will launch its new store with a Christmas collection just in time for the festive season.

While the exact opening date hasn’t been revealed just yet, Søstrene Grene fans in Co Armagh are already looking forward to enjoying a weekly new selection of affordable, Scandi-inspired designs.

From interiors, lifestyle accessories and kitchenware to crafting tools such as yarn, paints and hobby items, Søstrene Grene aims to guarantee shoppers ‘always find something to brighten up their day’.

This is also reflected in the brand’s unique in-store experience, which is cleverly designed to evoke the senses and a feeling of contentment, inspired by the Danish notion of ‘hygge’. This includes the stores’ signature labyrinth-style layout, cozy lighting and relaxing, classical music as you explore.

As Christmas approaches, customers can also expect the Craigavon store to open with everything they’ll need for last-minute stocking fillers, gift wrapping and dining accessories for hosting over the festive season.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We couldn’t be happier to be opening another store in Northern Ireland and continuing our expansion in this part of the UK. Craigavon is a great area and Rushmere Shopping Centre is the ideal destination for our next store in the country.”

Norma Jacob and Richard Power are the UK joint venture partners for Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the south of England.

Norma Jacob said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our expansion across Northern Ireland and adding Craigavon to our list of stores before the end of 2024.

It’s been an exciting year of openings and we’re particularly excited for this one.”

Richard Power added: “With Christmas just around the corner, our Craigavon store will be opening at the ideal time for customers to explore a bit of traditional festive ‘hygge’ in their hometown. We look forward to revealing our opening date very soon.”

Martin Walsh, centre manager at Rushmere Shopping Centre said:“We are thrilled to welcome Sostrene Grene to Rushmere Shopping Centre, bringing yet another unique shopping experience to our visitors just in time for the festive season.

"With its blend of beautiful, affordable products and Scandinavian charm, Søstrene Grene offers something special that we know will appeal to a wide range of our customers. We look forward to seeing Søstrene Grene become a new favourite destination for inspiration and creativity within Rushmere as we continue to expand our retail offering.”

The Rushmere store will be Søstrene Grene’s fourth store in Northern Ireland and will join the existing Northern Ireland branches in Belfast, Bangor and

Newry. Scheduled to hit 45 UK stores by the end of 2024, the Danish retail chain which began in 1973, now has more than 300 stores globally and wider plans to open 100 UK stores by 2030.