Southern Health Trust: Reduction in number waiting on care packages - but still a long way to go

By François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
More than 530 patients are currently on a waiting list for care packages within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust area, it’s been revealed.

Director of Adult Community Services, Brian Beattie outlined at a recent board meeting of the Southern HSC Trus that a lack of funding means that 532 patients are on a waiting list for domiciliary care packages.

The senior Trust representative explained that things are improving to a degree through efficiency measures, however it will take a long time to meet the needs of all patients.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said that as of June 19, the Trust had 532 care packages not being done.

More than 530 patients are on a waiting list for domiciliary care packages in the Southern HSC Trust area. Picture: pixabay (stock image)More than 530 patients are on a waiting list for domiciliary care packages in the Southern HSC Trust area. Picture: pixabay (stock image)
More than 530 patients are on a waiting list for domiciliary care packages in the Southern HSC Trust area. Picture: pixabay (stock image)

"We haven’t been given a budget for it and it is an unmet need.

“We are doing our best to actually streamline every care package that we have, to make sure that those people who are currently in receipt are getting the right amount,” said Mr Beattie.

“If they’re not getting enough, that they get what they need, and also if they are in a position of over-provision, that it’s actually reduced. It’s to free up care hours for those on the waiting list.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Summer Covid symptoms: what is the new Covid variant FLiRT, signs and symptoms a...
Southern HSC Trust director of Adult Community Services, Brian Beattie. Credit: Southern HSC TrustSouthern HSC Trust director of Adult Community Services, Brian Beattie. Credit: Southern HSC Trust
Southern HSC Trust director of Adult Community Services, Brian Beattie. Credit: Southern HSC Trust

“Another point in relation to our care monitoring system, it will help us run a more efficient service than we are already running. We can see that there will be improvements but they’re not achieved yet.

“Another initiative, under the banner of an early review team, has actually shown over the first three-month period that we had freed up about 2,700 hours of domiciliary care.

“We are seeing a steady decrease – slow but steady. We had been at 800 at one point on the waiting list, we are now down to 532. We hope to see a continued decrease on that level of unmet need. It’s going to take a number of years, to be honest.”