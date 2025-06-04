A Northern Ireland artist is ‘teeing off’ an exhibition of iconic Irish links golf course portraits this summer on the north coast.

County Down’s Kathryn Callaghan’s showcase of poured original paintings will be on display in The Bushmills Inn together with ‘Master Swing’, a Rory McIlroy inspired work to celebrate his win at The Masters and career grand slam.

Speaking about the inspiration for her latest collection, Kathryn said: “Few places in the world rival the raw beauty and character of Ireland’s landscapes, especially its iconic links golf courses.

"With The Open making its much-anticipated return to Royal Portrush, I felt compelled to honour this moment through art. I set out on a journey across the island, visiting 13 of its most prestigious courses, capturing their spirit, energy, and unique charm in my signature poured-paint style.

Kathryn Callaghan's painting of Royal Portrush. Credit Kathryn Callaghan

"The response so far has been incredibly heartening, and I’m truly excited to share the full ‘Irish Golf’ collection with visitors at The Bushmills Inn.”

Known for her distinctive poured-paint technique, Callaghan captures the essence of her subjects with vibrant energy and spontaneity. Her work, which blends realism with abstract expression, has garnered international acclaim and is featured in collections across the globe.

The ‘Irish Golf’ exhibition – which features an image of Royal Portrush GC – is free to visit and runs from June 5 – July 31.

To view the collection online, visit https://www.kathryncallaghan.co.uk/irish-golf-exhibition-by-kathryn-callaghan/