With violence against women and girls in the spotlight following high profile murders in the Lurgan area, a local organisation has organised a ‘Morning of Hope’.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie McNally, Anita Doran, Laura Marshall and Natasha Melendez are just some of the women in Lurgan/Craigavon area who have been brutally murdered in recent years.

-

As part of the Ending Violence Against Women & Girls campaign, there will be an event called 'Morning of Hope' at The Jethro Centre on September 27, 2025 at 9:30am.

-

Now the Shankill Parish Caring Association has organised a special support and information morning for those affected by domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event aims to bring together those who have either suffered abuse or violence or are impacted in any way by such violence and various organisations which can help and support them.

Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: Morning of Hope is being held at the Jethro Centre in Lurgan on Saturday September 27 at 9.30am.

Billed as a ‘powerful morning’ dedicated to ending this relentless violence against women and girls it is offering a message of hope and support to those affected.

“This will be a morning dedicated to raising awareness and offering support for this important cause,” said the organisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is open to anyone who is curious about this issue from their own experience or walking alongside others who are impacted by these issues.

Presentations will be given by support organisations who will share information about related issues from a factual perspective and from experience. Plus there will be others who can offer support with some organisations providing display information stands.

"The event will help attendees consider how we together, can create a safer and more inclusive world for all women and girls,” said one of the organisers.

The event is part of a wider project being delivered by Shankill Parish Caring Association. Other sessions are currently being held for girls aged between 12-17 year olds in two youth centres across Lurgan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project has been set up as a result of funding through the EVAWG (End Violence Against Women and Girls) Change Fund and in partnership with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Registration will be through the ‘Morning of Hope’ event can be made by contacting Sandra Wells at the Jethro Centre, email: [email protected] or Tel:028 3832 5673.