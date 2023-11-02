Special service marks the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of Lisburn's war memorial

Veterans joined honorary guests including the Lord Lieutenant, High Sheriff, MPs, MLAs, Aldermen and Councillors recently to mark the 100th Anniversary of the Lisburn War Memorial.

The event, which was led by the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Councillor Andrew Gowan and ran in conjunction with Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion, was used as a platform to reflect, remember and show heartfelt gratitude to everyone who fought so hard and gave ‘their today for our tomorrow’.

As part of the event the Dean of Lisburn Cathedral held a special service and the Mayor as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the First and Second World Wars, as well as subsequent conflicts.

Lisburn’s war memorial was first unveiled in Castle Gardens on April 28, 1923.

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Councillor Andrew Gowan, Councillors of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, The Lord Lieutenant of County Antrim Mr David McCorkill, The Lord Lieutenants Cadet Aimee Milevsky, High Sheriff of County Antrim Peter Mackie, members of the Armed Forces, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP, Mr David Burns Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Chief Executive, The Dean of Connor Revd Sam Wright, Mr Brian Sloan Chairman Lisburn Branch Royal British Legion, and Lagan Valley MLAs. Pic credit: Norman Briggs, rnbphotographyni

The 23 foot high memorial was designed by well-known sculptor, Henry Charles Fehr.

The Castle Gardens site was chosen by the Lisburn War Memorial Committee as they believed that the monument could inspire both the City Fathers who conducted business at the Town Hall and the students who studied at the nearby Technical School.

Large crowds turned out for the unveiling ceremony on Saturday April 28, 1923.

Unveiling duties were carried out by Major General Sir Oliver Nugent (1860-1926), Commander of the 36th (Ulster) Division.

The monument, which remains at the same location today, commemorates those from the locality who served in the The Great War, the Second World War, and more recent conflicts.