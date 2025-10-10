Following a spike in anti-social behaviour in a Co Armagh village, the PSNI has told parents to remind their children to stop annoying residents.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Armagh Neighbourhood Policing Team have been made aware of an increasing amount of Anti Social Behaviour in and around the Laurelvale area.

"Anti Social Behaviour is not a victimless crime and this can have a serious impact on our vulnerable residents.

"Parents please be aware of where your children are and remind them that they can have fun without annoying local residents. If you have been a victim of a crime or a witness to a crime please contact Police through 101 or if an emergency 999.

Laurelvale is a small village with a population of 1,288 people according to the last census in 2011. It is beside the smaller village of Mullavilly and is just three miles south of Portadown and one and half miles outside Tandragee.