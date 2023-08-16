Crafters and knitters will be able to enjoy a “celebration of all things wool and linen” when Spinning Yarns returns to Newtownabbey next month.

The event, organised by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, will be held at Mossley Mill on Saturday, September 2.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “There will be something for everyone, as this celebration of all things wool and linen returns.

"You are sure to be hooked up with history, entertainment and inspiration from textile artists, including experts such as Eleonora Tully, from Coastal Crochet, who will be unveiling her new ‘Causeway Blanket’ and local textile trendsetter, Angela Turkington who will be there to showcase her famous ‘Selkie Cloak’ and ‘Coronation Robe’.

Mayor, Cllr Mark Cooper, is joined by some of the experts who will be providing inspiration at Mossley Mill on September 2. (Stephen Davison, Pacemaker).

"Don’t miss demonstrations from Ulster Guild of Spinners Weavers and Dyers and The Ulster Scots, who will be present with information and goodie bags.

"Try your hand at all sorts of textile-based skills while having a wander around the marketplace. Treat yourself to some local and handmade treasures such as jewellery, clothing, and home-wear, as well as some DIY textile products and tools.

“The medieval village in the Civic Square, hosted by Magnus Vikings, promises fun for all the family where everyone can get involved in some traditional fibre crafts such as nal binding, drop spindle spinning and tie dyeing.

The one-day festival will showcase colour, creativity and craft. (Contributed).

"The village will have fantastic photo opportunities with props and dress up to create lasting memories. In addition to this there will be some fantastic storytelling done by Tale Time who will be bringing their fully immersive 360 story dome.

“Make the most of your day and indulge yourself with a luxurious afternoon tea in the elegant surroundings of Yarns Kitchen by Manns. Pre-booking is required and numbers are limited.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper added: “It is great to see this celebration of traditional artistry and craftsmanship return for another year.

"Spinning Yarns promises a great day out and an opportunity to spend time with old friends or meet some likeminded people. Whether you come by yourself, with friends or bring the whole family, there really is something for everyone.”