It’s that chilling time of year again – and two Causeway Coast arts centres have a host of Halloween happenings lined up!

Both Flowerfield Arts Centre in Portstewart and Roe Valley Arts Centre in Limavady are getting into the Halloween spirit, with a fang-tastic programme of films, workshops and frightfully good family fun.

At Flowerfield Arts Centre, little monsters can dive into creativity with a 2D Character Animation Masterclass (29th October) led by Joel Simon, where young artists can design and animate their own spooky creations.

On screen, the family favourite Hotel Transylvania (27th October) brings hilarious Halloween antics to life as part of Cinemagic’s ‘Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks’ initiative. For grown-up film fans, things take a chilling turn with The Fog (30th October), John Carpenter’s 1980 cult ghost story that promises to send shivers down your spine.

Members of staff from The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre in Limavady, pictured with a group of children in Halloween fancy dress at the Haunted House Open Afternoon.

Over in Limavady, Roe Valley Arts Centre has conjured up a week packed with Halloween magic and mayhem. Young creatives can enjoy a range of themed workshops including Jellycat Ceramics (25th October), Wizards & Witches Science (27th October), Magic Potions Bubble Art (28th October), Slime Lab (29th October), and even Creepy Crawlies & Repulsive Reptiles (30th October), where brave visitors can meet real-life creatures!

Families can settle in for a free screening of Disney Pixar’s Coco (28th October), a heartwarming celebration of family, love and remembrance, while younger audiences will adore the enchanting puppet show Tom Thumb (27th October) presented by Banyan Theatre.

As darkness falls, adults can enjoy a night of true-life ghost stories with Tenx9 Halloween (30th October), a storytelling event that’s equal parts eerie and entertaining – perfect for those who like their chills with a touch of cabaret atmosphere.

Both centres round off the festivities with a spooky spectacle of fun at their Haunted House open afternoons. Expect an afternoon of eerie decorations, Halloween crafts, and a monster disco where even the zombies can’t help but dance. Costumes are highly encouraged – whether you’re a witch, wizard or wobbly mummy, it’s time to get into the spirit!

Haunted House Open Afternoons (Free admission – children must be accompanied at all times.)

Roe Valley Arts Centre, Limavady: Thursday 30th October, 2–4pm

Flowerfield Arts Centre, Portstewart: Friday 31st October, 2–4pm

Book workshops and event tickets at www.flowerfield.org or www.roevalleyarts.com