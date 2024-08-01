Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Congratulations for Coleraine’s rowing gold medallist Hannah Scott have been pouring in from sports clubs around Causeway Coast and Glens and further afield.

The Bann Rowing club woman was part of the GB quadruple sculls team to take gold in a thrilling stroke-for-stroke final on Wednesday, July 31.

And local sports clubs were quick to send their congratulations to Coleraine’s golden girl on her achievement.

Coleraine Football Club posted: “WOW!! Congrats Hannah!!” while Eoghan Rua Gaelic Athletic Club posted: “Congratulations to Hannah Scott on winning Olympic Gold. A fantastic day for Coleraine and the north coast, an inspiration to all young athletes.”

Gold medalists Lauren Henry, Hannah Scott, Lola Anderson and Georgina Brayshaw of Team Great Britain pose after the Rowing Women's Quadruple Sculls medal ceremony on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Vaires-Sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Coleraine Rugby Club said: “Congratulations to Hannah and all the team. Fantastic effort and fantastic result.”

Bann Rowing Club’s Facebook page was also flooded with messages of congratulations including from Portora Boat Club who posted: “That was an amazing race. Well done Hannah.”

The Tennis Legacy Foundation Northern Ireland said: “Amazing race and advert for the sport of rowing that will leave a legacy in NI. Congratulations Hannah and team. What a performance.”

Northern Ireland Tennis LTA Team GB & NI said: “Northern Ireland has a New Golden Girl Iron Woman Hannah Scott. Congratulations to Olympic Gold Hannah Scott and her wonderful team. 3 gold medals for NI and Ireland Olympic athletes now – amazing.”

Ballyclare Lawn Tennis Club said: “What a finish, winning in style Hannah Scott and her team. Congratulations Olympic Gold women's quadruple sculls history making team.”

Portadown Boat Club posted: “Congratulations to Hanna and the girls with their win. From all at PBC.”