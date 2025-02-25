Spread of avian flu is something that should be taken seriously - Buchanan
Mr Buchanan said the rise of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza strain has seen the farming community in the last week having to lose 79,000 birds at commercial poultry farms in Mid Ulster, and more due to take place in coming days.
"The poultry industry in Northern Ireland is an important one. It generates over £600m to the economy and employs a great number of people. If Avian Flu spreads further, not only will it impact our economy, but also the livelihoods of those who work within that industry,” he said.
"I have spoken with my colleagues in the assembly regarding this issue and I echo the words of the Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Muir, to implore that all bird owners, whether commercial or domestic, to adhere to the stringent biosecurity measures.”
